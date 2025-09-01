Previous
Welcome September by illinilass
Photo 856

Welcome September

My hostas are finally blooming and the corn across the road is starting to ripen.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Babs ace
Gorgeous flowers
September 1st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Lovely shot
September 1st, 2025  
