Previous
Photo 857
Girls of CSHS 1966
Every year the 9 of us try to get together for a day to catch up.
Canton Senior High School.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
5
2
Dorothy
@illinilass
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
2nd September 2025 10:28am
girlfriend
together
get
1966
cshs
Joan Robillard
I graduated in 66 too. Great shot
September 2nd, 2025
Chrissie
How wonderful. Lovely pic.
September 2nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
This is so great
September 2nd, 2025
Shirley
So lovely and a cool pic of you all
September 2nd, 2025
Mags
Good looking ladies!
September 2nd, 2025
