Girls of CSHS 1966 by illinilass
Photo 857

Girls of CSHS 1966

Every year the 9 of us try to get together for a day to catch up.
Canton Senior High School.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Joan Robillard
I graduated in 66 too. Great shot
September 2nd, 2025  
Chrissie
How wonderful. Lovely pic.
September 2nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
This is so great
September 2nd, 2025  
Shirley
So lovely and a cool pic of you all
September 2nd, 2025  
Mags
Good looking ladies!
September 2nd, 2025  
