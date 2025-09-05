Previous
A beautiful day in the neighbourhood by illinilass
A beautiful day in the neighbourhood

Marigolds. About the only thing blooming in my flower bed now. Tomorrow we are meeting friends at the Marigold Festival in Pekin, Il.
Temps 69F-20C. Love this weather!
Dorothy

Corinne C ace
I love their color!
September 5th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Beautiful colour
September 5th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
It sure is😍
September 5th, 2025  
