Previous
Photo 861
Marigold Festival, Pekin, Illinois
Met friends for a walk around one of the largest craft shows I’ve been to. Bought nothing except a butterfly pork chop sandwich for lunch. It was a lovely day for the festival.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
5
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1330
photos
128
followers
159
following
235% complete
854
855
856
857
858
859
860
861
382
856
857
858
383
859
860
861
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
festival
,
marigold
,
pekin
,
il.
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
September 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful shots! I love house with big porch.
September 7th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely collage showing your day
September 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely I want to be in the dinosaur
September 7th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice story collage
September 7th, 2025
