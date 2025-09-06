Previous
Marigold Festival, Pekin, Illinois by illinilass
Photo 861

Marigold Festival, Pekin, Illinois

Met friends for a walk around one of the largest craft shows I’ve been to. Bought nothing except a butterfly pork chop sandwich for lunch. It was a lovely day for the festival.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
September 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful shots! I love house with big porch.
September 7th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely collage showing your day
September 7th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely I want to be in the dinosaur
September 7th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice story collage
September 7th, 2025  
