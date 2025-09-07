Previous
Evening shadows by illinilass
Photo 862

Evening shadows

Looking at the ripening corn field across the street.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Marj ace
Lovely shadow image
September 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
Delightful shadows posing!
September 8th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Fun pic
September 8th, 2025  
Barb ace
Creative capture!
September 8th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fun shadows
September 8th, 2025  
