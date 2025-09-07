Sign up
Previous
Photo 862
Evening shadows
Looking at the ripening corn field across the street.
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
corn
shadows
i
ron
Marj
Lovely shadow image
September 8th, 2025
Mags
Delightful shadows posing!
September 8th, 2025
Corinne C
Fun pic
September 8th, 2025
Barb
Creative capture!
September 8th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Fun shadows
September 8th, 2025
