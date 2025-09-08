Sign up
Previous
Photo 863
Heart ? Rock
The sun was shining on this rock in my front border this afternoon just right so I noticed the patterns on it. Not till I saw it in my photos did I think it looked like a 💛
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
5
3
Dorothy
@illinilass
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
3
365
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
8th September 2025 3:34pm
heart
rock
Rob Z
ace
I like the way you've caught the different shapes. :)
September 8th, 2025
Diane Marie
Good observation.
September 8th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Yes, it does have that general shape- good eye! Nice shadow shot.
September 8th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
September 8th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
A broken heart
September 8th, 2025
