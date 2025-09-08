Previous
Heart ? Rock by illinilass
Photo 863

Heart ? Rock

The sun was shining on this rock in my front border this afternoon just right so I noticed the patterns on it. Not till I saw it in my photos did I think it looked like a 💛
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Dorothy

Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Rob Z ace
I like the way you've caught the different shapes. :)
September 8th, 2025  
Diane Marie
Good observation.
September 8th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Yes, it does have that general shape- good eye! Nice shadow shot.
September 8th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
September 8th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
A broken heart
September 8th, 2025  
