Previous
Photo 866
Iris domestica, seed pods.
I thought these were so pretty when I saw them this evening where we ate. They were nestled in the red zinnias.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
5
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
866
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th September 2025 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seed
,
heads
,
pod
,
zinnias
gloria jones
ace
Love the details, textures, shapes, colors
September 12th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Nice d entails and textures
September 12th, 2025
Marj
ace
Beautiful!
September 12th, 2025
Annie D
ace
love the detail and the pop of red :)
September 12th, 2025
Babs
ace
Yes, they do look pretty.
September 12th, 2025
