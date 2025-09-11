Previous
Iris domestica, seed pods. by illinilass
Photo 866

Iris domestica, seed pods.

I thought these were so pretty when I saw them this evening where we ate. They were nestled in the red zinnias.
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
237% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Love the details, textures, shapes, colors
September 12th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Nice d entails and textures
September 12th, 2025  
Marj ace
Beautiful!
September 12th, 2025  
Annie D ace
love the detail and the pop of red :)
September 12th, 2025  
Babs ace
Yes, they do look pretty.
September 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact