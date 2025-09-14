Previous
Sea Fever by illinilass
Sea Fever

This catamaran belongs to Mary’s brother Don. He is doing the LOOP this summer. He is docked this weekend at a marina in Alton, Illinois. Mary and I were going to “crew” with him until another trip came up😊.
“Boating the loop" refers to completing The Great Loop, a roughly 6,000-mile continuous water route around the eastern half of North America that circumnavigates the United States. This iconic journey takes boaters through coastal waterways like the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, the Atlantic and Gulf coasts, the Great Lakes, and the rivers of the American heartland. Boaters, known as "Loopers," typically travel in a counter-clockwise direction to follow the seasons, heading north in the spring and south in the fall to avoid winter ice and summer hurricanes.”
Dorothy

Beverley ace
What fun trip he's going to have… super capture
September 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Great looking boat!
September 14th, 2025  
Fisher Family
The LOOP sounds like a wonderful journey! An impressive looking boat!

Ian
September 14th, 2025  
