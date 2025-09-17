Previous
York Minster by illinilass
Photo 872

York Minster

I guess one should start their tour here when in York!
York Minster was founded on the site of a Roman fortress in 627. It is also known as the Cathedral Church of St Peter. The present building is the fifth building on this site and dates from the 11th century. It was started after 1070 on a cruciform plan. The church burned down in 1137. Rebuilding was undertaken from 1171 by Bishop Roger. The nave and transepts were begun under Archbishop Thomas after 1181. The transepts were completed between 1225-55. The South transept was badly damaged by fire in 1984 and repaired 1984-8.
17th September 2025

Monica
Beautiful shot!
(If you have a sweet tooth, very close there is a fudge shop. I think it's called The fudge kitchen... the fudge there is to die for!)
September 17th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this very familiar landmark! Katharine and I walked past here after lunch, and through Deans Park (to the left of the Minster). Welcome to York!

Ian
September 17th, 2025  
