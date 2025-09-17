York Minster

I guess one should start their tour here when in York!

York Minster was founded on the site of a Roman fortress in 627. It is also known as the Cathedral Church of St Peter. The present building is the fifth building on this site and dates from the 11th century. It was started after 1070 on a cruciform plan. The church burned down in 1137. Rebuilding was undertaken from 1171 by Bishop Roger. The nave and transepts were begun under Archbishop Thomas after 1181. The transepts were completed between 1225-55. The South transept was badly damaged by fire in 1984 and repaired 1984-8.