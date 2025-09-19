Sign up
Photo 874
I was delighted Mary
Got to see some of my favourite countryside in the world. We had a bus tour of The Yorkshire Dales. Many of my photos were taken from a moving mini bus with tinted windows. Sadly we won’t get to the North Yorkshire Moors. Maybe next time!
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
2
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1351
photos
127
followers
159
following
239% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th September 2025 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yorkshire
,
dales
carol white
ace
Beautiful scenery. Fav 😊
September 19th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Yorkshire, “gods own country”, they say.
September 19th, 2025
