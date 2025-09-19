Previous
I was delighted Mary
I was delighted Mary

Got to see some of my favourite countryside in the world. We had a bus tour of The Yorkshire Dales. Many of my photos were taken from a moving mini bus with tinted windows. Sadly we won’t get to the North Yorkshire Moors. Maybe next time!
Dorothy

carol white
Beautiful scenery. Fav 😊
September 19th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Yorkshire, “gods own country”, they say.
September 19th, 2025  
