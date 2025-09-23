Sign up
Previous
Photo 878
Leaving York this morning.
Wonderful stay in the a history laden city. I’ll be back, hopefully.
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
23rd September 2025 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
york
,
station
Beverley
ace
Super point of view… lovely light
September 23rd, 2025
carol white
ace
A super capture
September 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Marvelous POV and curve!
September 23rd, 2025
