Photo 879
Dress Codes exhibit at Kensington Palace
Clockwise
Dresses worn by princesses Elizabeth and Margaret in the mid 1930’s..
Queen Alexandra, worn to Ascot 1911 or 1912.
A mourning dress of Queen Victoria’s.
Princess Margaret’s evening dress, 1980.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
dress
,
palace
,
kensington
,
codes
,
exhibit.
Shirley
ace
A lovely collage of these dresses
September 24th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely collage & an interesting place to look around.
September 24th, 2025
