Previous
Dress Codes exhibit at Kensington Palace by illinilass
Photo 879

Dress Codes exhibit at Kensington Palace

Clockwise
Dresses worn by princesses Elizabeth and Margaret in the mid 1930’s..
Queen Alexandra, worn to Ascot 1911 or 1912.
A mourning dress of Queen Victoria’s.
Princess Margaret’s evening dress, 1980.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
240% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shirley ace
A lovely collage of these dresses
September 24th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely collage & an interesting place to look around.
September 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact