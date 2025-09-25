Sign up
Photo 880
Renee and Dorothy 365er’s
Meeting up again! We met last year when I was here and I couldn’t let another chance go by this year! We had a delightful visit on a beautiful sunny day.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1363
photos
127
followers
159
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th September 2025 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
365
,
london
,
renee
