Previous
Brunch at the “Walkie Talkie”. by illinilass
Photo 884

Brunch at the “Walkie Talkie”.

Mary flies home tomorrow so we celebrated in style this morning. 20 Fenchurch Street. Home of the Sky Garden. Window washers also celebrated with us!
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
242% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Marvelous collage!
September 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact