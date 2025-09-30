Previous
Enjoying the autumn sunshine. by illinilass
Photo 885

Enjoying the autumn sunshine.

Mary flew home today and I took it easy. Only walked 3 miles. Sat in Duke of York Square watching the world go by.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
242% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Only 3 miles! That's a lot further than I did!
September 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Sounds restful. Nice to see the sunshine, eh?
September 30th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Now thats the life :😎
September 30th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
Love it 😂
September 30th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
Smelling the roses, as it were!
September 30th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
He looks so relaxed. Nice candid!
September 30th, 2025  
haskar ace
Nice autumn scene
September 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact