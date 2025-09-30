Sign up
Enjoying the autumn sunshine.
Mary flew home today and I took it easy. Only walked 3 miles. Sat in Duke of York Square watching the world go by.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
Dorothy
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Judith Johnson
Only 3 miles! That's a lot further than I did!
September 30th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Sounds restful. Nice to see the sunshine, eh?
September 30th, 2025
Peter Dulis
Now thats the life :😎
September 30th, 2025
Sue Cooper
Love it 😂
September 30th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
Smelling the roses, as it were!
September 30th, 2025
Joan Robillard
Good capture
September 30th, 2025
Mags
He looks so relaxed. Nice candid!
September 30th, 2025
haskar
Nice autumn scene
September 30th, 2025
