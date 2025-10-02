Casablanca!!!

Today I took the tube and train to meet Casa. We then went to Hyde Hall, a RHS property.

“Located just outside the city of Chelmsford, in Essex, Hyde Hall is the perfect destination for a day out in the East of England. With sweeping panoramas, big open skies and far reaching views the garden has an eclectic mix of inspirational horticultural styles that provides year round interest and colour. Highlights include the traditional styled Hilltop Garden with its lush green lawns, ponds and roses and the Mediterranean Dry Garden which showcases drought tolerant plants. There is also a superb Global Growth Vegetable Garden displaying fruit and vegetables from around the world.”

Another delightful meeting with the multi talented 365er!