Casablanca!!! by illinilass
Today I took the tube and train to meet Casa. We then went to Hyde Hall, a RHS property.
“Located just outside the city of Chelmsford, in Essex, Hyde Hall is the perfect destination for a day out in the East of England. With sweeping panoramas, big open skies and far reaching views the garden has an eclectic mix of inspirational horticultural styles that provides year round interest and colour. Highlights include the traditional styled Hilltop Garden with its lush green lawns, ponds and roses and the Mediterranean Dry Garden which showcases drought tolerant plants. There is also a superb Global Growth Vegetable Garden displaying fruit and vegetables from around the world.”
Another delightful meeting with the multi talented 365er!
Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
That's wonderful that you two could meet up. Cute picture.
October 2nd, 2025  
Shirley ace
How cool a lovely photo of you both
October 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful happy smiling faces…. So lovely to see you both. What a beautiful day you’ve planned. I’m so happy for you both…
October 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful photo
October 2nd, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
coordinating smiles and outfits!
October 2nd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Had a fantastic day with you of much laughter and fun. Laughing at the wind sweeping my hair all over my face while you still look amazing! 😅😅 Just call me your local friendly windbreak! Delighted you enjoyed one of my favourite RHS gardens. Come again!
October 2nd, 2025  
Suzanne ace
This photo encapsulates some of the things I love about this site! Great shot!
October 2nd, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Lol - this is just a photo of two ladies having way too much fun.... Very jealous!! :)
October 2nd, 2025  
