Playing around/filling in by illinilass
Playing around/filling in

With a portrait of one of my favourite actors,
Dame Judy Dench. Taken at the National Portrait Gallery.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Shutterbug ace
I like her also and I like the way you organized this image.
October 13th, 2025  
