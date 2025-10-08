Sign up
Photo 892
Nearly home.
Flew into St.Louis last night to Mary’s. Will drive home today. Slept nearly 12 hours!
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
illinois
,
glen
,
carbon
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Having had such a lovely but busy holiday - it will be good to be home again to catch up with some rest !
October 8th, 2025
