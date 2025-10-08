Previous
Nearly home. by illinilass
Photo 892

Nearly home.

Flew into St.Louis last night to Mary’s. Will drive home today. Slept nearly 12 hours!
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
244% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Having had such a lovely but busy holiday - it will be good to be home again to catch up with some rest !
October 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact