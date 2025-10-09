Previous
Home again by illinilass
Photo 893

Home again

The crops are harvested. Hopefully someone has money to put in the bank or pay off their equipment!
Yes, “my” tree is slowly dying. I will have to make a collage of the past 8 years.
Unpacking, doing laundry and loving Ron.
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
244% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Welcome home! Too bad about the dying tree!
October 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact