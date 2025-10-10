Previous
Flower of the Hour by illinilass
Flower of the Hour

This had popped up I my front area during the 3 weeks I was gone! Cute but I pulled it. We are going to plant something but haven’t decided what yet. Maybe I need to stay home!

“Hibiscus trionum, or the "Flower of an Hour," has uses as a traditional medicine, food, and ornamental plant. Medicinally, its flowers are used as a diuretic, to treat skin ailments and wounds, and to aid with digestion and parasitic infections. Young shoots and leaves are edible, and the calyces of the flowers can be used in beverages or jams. The plant is also cultivated for its ornamental value in gardens.”
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely pic😊
October 10th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Nice images
October 10th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Sweet flowers even in the wrong place!
October 10th, 2025  
