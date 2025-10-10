Flower of the Hour

This had popped up I my front area during the 3 weeks I was gone! Cute but I pulled it. We are going to plant something but haven’t decided what yet. Maybe I need to stay home!



“Hibiscus trionum, or the "Flower of an Hour," has uses as a traditional medicine, food, and ornamental plant. Medicinally, its flowers are used as a diuretic, to treat skin ailments and wounds, and to aid with digestion and parasitic infections. Young shoots and leaves are edible, and the calyces of the flowers can be used in beverages or jams. The plant is also cultivated for its ornamental value in gardens.”

