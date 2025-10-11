Sign up
Previous
Photo 895
Westminster Abbey, the Tower of Big Ben, the rosy red cheeks of the little children.
Not feeling up to par today so I made a collage of photos taken on 11 October 2024 and of my great great niece and nephew taken 4 years ago.
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
1
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
and
,
big
,
collage
,
ben
,
westminster
,
abbey
,
shyla
,
sheldon.
Zilli~
ace
Lovely collage!
October 12th, 2025
