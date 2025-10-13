Sign up
Previous
Photo 898
Books in my bedroom!
I’ve read most, but can’t part with them. Some are reference books.
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
3
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1394
photos
128
followers
160
following
246% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
13th October 2025 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
October 13th, 2025
KV
ace
Looks like a collection of well loved books.
October 13th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Oh gosh, that’s a pile I’d like to explore!
October 13th, 2025
