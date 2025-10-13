Previous
Books in my bedroom! by illinilass
Photo 898

Books in my bedroom!

I’ve read most, but can’t part with them. Some are reference books.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
246% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
October 13th, 2025  
KV ace
Looks like a collection of well loved books.
October 13th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Oh gosh, that’s a pile I’d like to explore!
October 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact