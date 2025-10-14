Sign up
Photo 899
The ash tree in our yard
Is starting to have colour on the outermost branches.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
tree
,
colour
,
ash
,
canton
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty fall capture.
October 15th, 2025
