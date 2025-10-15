Previous
Took a little drive hoping to see some colour. by illinilass
Took a little drive hoping to see some colour.

Not much. It’s so dry many trees are losing their leaves or it’s not been cool enough yet.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Judith Johnson ace
This is beautiful with the contrasting colours
October 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
A beautiful drive down a dirt and gravel road.
October 15th, 2025  
Barb ace
Love your composition with the curve of the road!
October 15th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely drive for you
October 15th, 2025  
Marj ace
Picturesque winding road
October 15th, 2025  
KV ace
You found some nice golden hues… lovely composition. Fav!
October 15th, 2025  
