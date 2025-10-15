Sign up
Previous
Photo 900
Took a little drive hoping to see some colour.
Not much. It’s so dry many trees are losing their leaves or it’s not been cool enough yet.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
6
3
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1396
photos
128
followers
160
following
246% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th October 2025 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
colour
,
county
,
fulton
Judith Johnson
ace
This is beautiful with the contrasting colours
October 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
A beautiful drive down a dirt and gravel road.
October 15th, 2025
Barb
ace
Love your composition with the curve of the road!
October 15th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely drive for you
October 15th, 2025
Marj
ace
Picturesque winding road
October 15th, 2025
KV
ace
You found some nice golden hues… lovely composition. Fav!
October 15th, 2025
