Previous
Breast Cancer Awareness Month by illinilass
Photo 901

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

I was at the doctors office today and couldn’t resist taking a photo of this. The office lady who made it said her hands really hurt after having to break all the stick off the lollipops and using the hot glue gun. 💖
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
246% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Fun display for a good cause.
October 16th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Attention grabbing, for sure ;)
October 16th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Good one
October 16th, 2025  
Neil ace
Here here, have the tests and save your life. Wonderful display.
October 16th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Very good.
October 16th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a completely bonkers display! I never go to screening tests anymore. Too many bad experiences and they can turn you into "the worried well" as a journalist once wryly observed. But I cheer on all who do..... especially if it gets you a lollipop!
October 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
LOL! That's too cute!
October 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact