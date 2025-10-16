Sign up
Previous
Photo 901
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
I was at the doctors office today and couldn’t resist taking a photo of this. The office lady who made it said her hands really hurt after having to break all the stick off the lollipops and using the hot glue gun. 💖
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
7
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
16th October 2025 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cancer
,
month
,
breast
,
awareness
Corinne
ace
Fun display for a good cause.
October 16th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Attention grabbing, for sure ;)
October 16th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Good one
October 16th, 2025
Neil
ace
Here here, have the tests and save your life. Wonderful display.
October 16th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Very good.
October 16th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a completely bonkers display! I never go to screening tests anymore. Too many bad experiences and they can turn you into "the worried well" as a journalist once wryly observed. But I cheer on all who do..... especially if it gets you a lollipop!
October 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
LOL! That's too cute!
October 16th, 2025
