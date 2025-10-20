Sign up
Previous
Photo 905
Redcrest in autumn
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ulysses_G._Orendorff_House
I’m not sure how one makes the link blue.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
5
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1403
photos
128
followers
160
following
247% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th October 2025 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
illinois
,
canton
,
redcrest
Tim L
ace
An impressive house for a man with an impressive name !
October 20th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful against the blue sky. Lovely house.
October 20th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great colour
October 20th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
A lovely shot to show the house and its surrounds.
October 20th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Hi Dorothy. If you click on your image to open it in the big view the link will be blue and active. Cheers Rob
October 20th, 2025
