Redcrest in autumn by illinilass
Redcrest in autumn

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ulysses_G._Orendorff_House
I’m not sure how one makes the link blue.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Tim L
An impressive house for a man with an impressive name !
October 20th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Beautiful against the blue sky. Lovely house.
October 20th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨
great colour
October 20th, 2025  
Rob Z
A lovely shot to show the house and its surrounds.
October 20th, 2025  
Rob Z
Hi Dorothy. If you click on your image to open it in the big view the link will be blue and active. Cheers Rob
October 20th, 2025  
