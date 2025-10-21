Previous
Birdbath by illinilass
Birdbath

Inspired by Michelle@bigmxx to go outside and take a photo this afternoon…
Our birdbath was always getting algae so Ron did some research late summer and found if you put some copper in the water it helps.
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice pov
October 21st, 2025  
