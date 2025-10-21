Sign up
Photo 906
Photo 906
Birdbath
Inspired by Michelle@bigmxx to go outside and take a photo this afternoon…
Our birdbath was always getting algae so Ron did some research late summer and found if you put some copper in the water it helps.
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1405
photos
130
followers
160
following
899
900
901
902
903
904
905
906
902
903
87
404
904
905
405
906
Views 2
2
Comments 1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
21st October 2025 3:55pm
Tags
copper
,
birdbath
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice pov
October 21st, 2025
