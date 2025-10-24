Previous
We 3 Queens by illinilass
Photo 909

We 3 Queens

Visited one of our castles today.
Many years ago on our first trip together we stayed in a castle in northern Italy and since then we have called ourselves Queens. Queen Mary
Queen Dorothy, Queen Linda.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
249% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact