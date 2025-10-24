Sign up
Photo 909
We 3 Queens
Visited one of our castles today.
Many years ago on our first trip together we stayed in a castle in northern Italy and since then we have called ourselves Queens. Queen Mary
Queen Dorothy, Queen Linda.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1411
photos
130
followers
156
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th October 2025 2:23pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
castle
,
california
,
san
,
simeon
,
hearst
