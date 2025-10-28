Santa Barbara Art Museum

Special Impressionist Exhibit. Many things I liked. Here are a few.

Top row, L-R

Piet Mondrian, Farm Near Duivendrecht, Evening 1916

Claude Monet, Tea Service, Still Life.

Paul Signac, Comblat-le-Chateau, The Meadow

Middle Row L-R

Monet, The Seine at Lavacourt, 1880

Monet, Water Lilies, 1908

Monet, Morning on the Seine 1897

Bottom Row L-R

Paul Signac, Mont. St. Michel Setting Sun 1897

Johan Bartholdi Jongkind, The Cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris, Seen From the Pont de l’Archeveche. 1849.

Berthe Morisot, Young Girl Hanging A Bird Cage in a Tree, 1890.



