Santa Barbara Art Museum

Special Impressionist Exhibit. Many things I liked. Here are a few.
Top row, L-R
Piet Mondrian, Farm Near Duivendrecht, Evening 1916
Claude Monet, Tea Service, Still Life.
Paul Signac, Comblat-le-Chateau, The Meadow
Middle Row L-R
Monet, The Seine at Lavacourt, 1880
Monet, Water Lilies, 1908
Monet, Morning on the Seine 1897
Bottom Row L-R
Paul Signac, Mont. St. Michel Setting Sun 1897
Johan Bartholdi Jongkind, The Cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris, Seen From the Pont de l’Archeveche. 1849.
Berthe Morisot, Young Girl Hanging A Bird Cage in a Tree, 1890.