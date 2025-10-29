Bellosguardo- our main reason for this trip.

We all 3 had read the book “Empty Mansions” by Bill Dedman and Paul Clark Newell Jr.
The home was opened to the public in 2024, only 10 people on a tour. Huguette Clark's empty mansions
https://www.emptymansionsbook.com/tour-her-homes-index
this site has more information and photos. Unfortunately we were not allowed to take photos inside. Many of the walls were panelled with wooden panels imported from France as was much of furniture.
“Huguette Clark owned not one but three homes that she was not using.
In California, on the coast in Santa Barbara, was the Clark summer estate, known as Bellosguardo, or "beautiful lookout." The 21,666-square-foot French villa had been built in 1933 by her mother, Anna LaChapelle Clark, on on twenty-three acres overlooking the Pacific and Santa Barbara's East Beach.
In New York, she owned three apartments by Central Park, a floor and a half in the classic building at 907 Fifth Avenue, a total of 15,000 square feet.
And in Connecticut, in the affluent town of New Canaan, there was her refuge never used, Le Beau Château, with a 14,266-square-foot house on fifty-two wooded acres.
Also, in Butte, Montana, still open to the public is her father's first great house, known as the Copper King Mansion.”