Previous
Photo 917
Our Maple tree
Was green when I left on the 22nd and now a beautiful red!
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
tree
,
maple
,
canton
Zilli~
ace
Wow, beautiful
November 2nd, 2025
