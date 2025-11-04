Previous
Photo 920

By Rod Stewart

“I am sailing, I am sailing. Home again cross the sea.”

Written but Gavin Sutherland, 1972, Rod recorded it 1975.

I was sailing with friends in Denmark May 2019.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Michelle
Lovely capture
November 4th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn)
This is lovely.
November 4th, 2025  
