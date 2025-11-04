Sign up
Photo 920
By Rod Stewart
“I am sailing, I am sailing. Home again cross the sea.”
Written but Gavin Sutherland, 1972, Rod recorded it 1975.
I was sailing with friends in Denmark May 2019.
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1429
photos
131
followers
158
following
252% complete
View this month »
Tags
owo-8
Michelle
Lovely capture
November 4th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is lovely.
November 4th, 2025
