Negative space

I love the V&A, nearly always take a picture of the chandelier, this was taken 1 October, 2025. I edited it today.

“The V&A Chandelier, created in 2001, is one of a number of works from Chihuly's 'Chandelier' series begun in 1992. Chihuly works extravagantly in richly-coloured blown glass, drawing on the historic techniques of the Murano glassworks in Venice. He was initially intrigued by the space-changing potential of the chandelier form, and has succeeded in massing colour, shade and light alongside a driving sense of movement.



Made by Chihuly and his studio team in Seattle, Washington State, USA, each separate glass element of the V&A Rotunda Chandelier was either free-blown, or was mould-blown into ribbed moulds. Each element is coated inside with polyurethane adhesive and was tied on individually with stainless steel wire to an armature welded from steel rod. A team of six started wiring on from bottom to top and took over five days to complete the work.”