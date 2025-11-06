Previous
Negative space by illinilass
Photo 922

Negative space

I love the V&A, nearly always take a picture of the chandelier, this was taken 1 October, 2025. I edited it today.
“The V&A Chandelier, created in 2001, is one of a number of works from Chihuly's 'Chandelier' series begun in 1992. Chihuly works extravagantly in richly-coloured blown glass, drawing on the historic techniques of the Murano glassworks in Venice. He was initially intrigued by the space-changing potential of the chandelier form, and has succeeded in massing colour, shade and light alongside a driving sense of movement.

Made by Chihuly and his studio team in Seattle, Washington State, USA, each separate glass element of the V&A Rotunda Chandelier was either free-blown, or was mould-blown into ribbed moulds. Each element is coated inside with polyurethane adhesive and was tied on individually with stainless steel wire to an armature welded from steel rod. A team of six started wiring on from bottom to top and took over five days to complete the work.”
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice.
November 6th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I would like to see that being made. It is phenomenal.
November 6th, 2025  
Barb ace
Lovely!
November 6th, 2025  
