Photo 924
Owo-8 Bokeh
Not sure if this is bokeh or blur. I know bokeh means blur but I think it in the background and I wasn’t able to achieve that this morning.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Tags
bokeh
,
owo-8
Judith Johnson
ace
This is blur, its pretty!
November 8th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
I find Bokeh tricky - so I'm quite happy with this! :-)
November 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely colours… & detail…
November 8th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
November 8th, 2025
Marj
ace
Beautiful
November 8th, 2025
