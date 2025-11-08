Previous
Owo-8 Bokeh by illinilass
Photo 924

Owo-8 Bokeh

Not sure if this is bokeh or blur. I know bokeh means blur but I think it in the background and I wasn’t able to achieve that this morning.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Judith Johnson ace
This is blur, its pretty!
November 8th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
I find Bokeh tricky - so I'm quite happy with this! :-)
November 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely colours… & detail…
November 8th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
November 8th, 2025  
Marj ace
Beautiful
November 8th, 2025  
