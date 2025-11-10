Sign up
Photo 926
Thanks to the cold and wind
Yesterday I stayed indoors and finished my puzzle I had started on 2 November.
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
puzzle
,
christie
,
agatha
Casablanca 🇬🇧
What a great puzzle! Well done
November 10th, 2025
Sue Cooper
What a fabulous puzzle. Well done. Fav.
November 10th, 2025
carol white
Well done for completing it
November 10th, 2025
Annie-Sue
bad weather has some benefits!
November 10th, 2025
