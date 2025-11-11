Previous
Lest we forget. by illinilass
Lest we forget.

My brothers who served in WW2.
Harold was a sailor who was in the Battle of Okinawa and spent 50 years in Veteran’s Hospitals. Take when he graduated from high school.
Jimmy a year younger was mainly in the “clean up” in Japan.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Mags ace
A lovely tribute and treasured photos.
November 11th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
Lovely photos, perfect for today's post.
November 11th, 2025  
