Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 927
Lest we forget.
My brothers who served in WW2.
Harold was a sailor who was in the Battle of Okinawa and spent 50 years in Veteran’s Hospitals. Take when he graduated from high school.
Jimmy a year younger was mainly in the “clean up” in Japan.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1445
photos
132
followers
157
following
253% complete
View this month »
920
921
922
923
924
925
926
927
Latest from all albums
418
924
419
925
91
926
420
927
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
11th November 2025 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
day
,
remembrance
,
jimmy
,
harold
,
brother’s
Mags
ace
A lovely tribute and treasured photos.
November 11th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
Lovely photos, perfect for today's post.
November 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close