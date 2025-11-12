Previous
Northern Lights! by illinilass
Photo 928

Northern Lights!

First time in 77 years I’ve seen the “lights”. Unless you used your phone camera they were difficult to see. They are supposed to be stronger tonight.
Taken 11 November 2025
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
254% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
How amazing and lovely to see.
November 12th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
What a sight to see.
November 12th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Marvellous
November 12th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
wow, how lucky to have captured it.
November 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact