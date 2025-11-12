Sign up
Previous
Photo 928
Northern Lights!
First time in 77 years I’ve seen the “lights”. Unless you used your phone camera they were difficult to see. They are supposed to be stronger tonight.
Taken 11 November 2025
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
4
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1446
photos
132
followers
157
following
254% complete
View this month »
Tags
lights
,
northern
,
aurora
,
borealis
Mags
ace
How amazing and lovely to see.
November 12th, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
What a sight to see.
November 12th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Marvellous
November 12th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
wow, how lucky to have captured it.
November 12th, 2025
