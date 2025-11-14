Sign up
Photo 930
Slow day
So I went outside and took some photos with red.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
7
1
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
red
,
collage
,
items.
Annie-Sue
ace
I could see red straight away!
November 14th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nicely done. Good thing you don't have a pet bull! 🐂
November 14th, 2025
Marj
ace
Nice red theme collage
November 15th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely presented
November 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
A very sweet collage and captures.
November 15th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 15th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Fun red collage- each item could be a picture unto itself!
November 15th, 2025
