Narrow- November words by illinilass
Photo 933

Narrow- November words

It’s fun to find the Snickelways of York.
The Snickelways of York, often misspelt Snickleways, are a collection of narrow streets and alleys in the city of York, England. The word Snickelway was coined by local author Mark W. Jones in 1983 in his book A Walk Around the Snickelways of York, and is a portmanteau of the words snicket, meaning a passageway between walls or fences, ginnel, a narrow passageway between or through buildings, and alleyway, a narrow street or lane.[1] Although the word is a neologism, it quickly became part of the local vocabulary, and has even been used in official council documents, for example when giving notice of temporary footpath closures.
Michelle
Lovely capture of this Snickelways and it's old wood beams
carol white ace
A lovely find and capture
