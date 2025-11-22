Previous
Next to- November words

A female and male Cardinal next to each other.
On my first Christmas card.
I was going to do a salt and pepper next to each other.
Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Beverley ace
So very beautiful… receiving post is so exciting.
November 22nd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
How lovely!
November 22nd, 2025  
Tim L ace
A well-timed card and a timely reminder, only 32 days to go !
November 22nd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Pretty!
November 22nd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
This is better than a hallmark card. Beautiful!
November 22nd, 2025  
carol white ace
A beautiful card
November 22nd, 2025  
Babs ace
Very pretty
November 22nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 22nd, 2025  
