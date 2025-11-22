Sign up
Previous
Photo 938
Next to- November words
A female and male Cardinal next to each other.
On my first Christmas card.
I was going to do a salt and pepper next to each other.
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
8
4
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1461
photos
132
followers
158
following
256% complete
View this month »
Views
22
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
22nd November 2025 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
to
,
next
,
nov25words
Beverley
ace
So very beautiful… receiving post is so exciting.
November 22nd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
How lovely!
November 22nd, 2025
Tim L
ace
A well-timed card and a timely reminder, only 32 days to go !
November 22nd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Pretty!
November 22nd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
This is better than a hallmark card. Beautiful!
November 22nd, 2025
carol white
ace
A beautiful card
November 22nd, 2025
Babs
ace
Very pretty
November 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 22nd, 2025
