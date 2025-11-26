More Monopoly

Previous
Casablanca mentioned that the UK had recently come out with Monopoly stamps, top photo. So I googled them and checked to see if the US had any stamps. The bottom stamp was issued in 1998.
26th November 2025 26th Nov 25

Mags ace
Oh fun! Haven't played this game in years and years.
November 26th, 2025  
