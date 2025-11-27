Previous
Grateful-November words by illinilass
Photo 943

Grateful-November words

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone who celebrates and Happy Day to All. I’m very grateful for my 365 friends.
PS… I’m so thankful for a window over by kitchen sink.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
258% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
A lovely thought and capture.
November 27th, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely view from your kitchen window
November 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact