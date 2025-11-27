Sign up
Previous
Photo 943
Grateful-November words
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone who celebrates and Happy Day to All. I’m very grateful for my 365 friends.
PS… I’m so thankful for a window over by kitchen sink.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
grateful
,
nov25words
Mags
ace
A lovely thought and capture.
November 27th, 2025
carol white
ace
A lovely view from your kitchen window
November 27th, 2025
