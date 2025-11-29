Previous
5:36 AM by illinilass
Photo 945

5:36 AM

It’s snowing, we may have an inch. 27°F, -2C
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
258% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Great abstract!
November 29th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Nice shot. Looks very bleak.
November 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
How nice! Cool abstract.
November 29th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a cool abstract! That's about the time I get up every morning ;-)
November 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact