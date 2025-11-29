Sign up
Previous
Photo 945
5:36 AM
It’s snowing, we may have an inch. 27°F, -2C
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
4
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1473
photos
132
followers
160
following
258% complete
938
939
940
941
942
943
944
945
92
8
427
942
428
943
944
945
Tags
snow
Zilli~
ace
Great abstract!
November 29th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Nice shot. Looks very bleak.
November 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
How nice! Cool abstract.
November 29th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a cool abstract! That's about the time I get up every morning ;-)
November 29th, 2025
