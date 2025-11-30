Previous
My day… by illinilass
Photo 946

My day…

This and being on 365 is about all I’ve done today. That kind of winter Sunday. Reading now with a cuppa tea.
BTW, I’m not enjoying this one as much as the Thursday Murder Club ones. I like the characters there.
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
259% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Totally understand! Will put that book on my reading list!
November 30th, 2025  
Babs ace
I have this book too and got partway through it and left it for the time being. I wasn't enjoying it either. I will try and get back to it sometime in the future though. Let me know what you think if you do manage to finish it.

I agree it is nowhere near as good as the Thursday Murder Club series.
November 30th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Haven't read this one yet - the bookmobile has it coming for us this week. Enjoyed the others and the movie based on the first book.
November 30th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Just added these to my list of books i want to read
November 30th, 2025  
GaryW
We are having the same kind of day here in Alabama...rainy and cold.
Isn't it funny how you enjoy one series by and author and then a next one just doesn't match up.
November 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact