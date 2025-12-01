Sign up
Previous
Photo 947
Ron my man!
Snowing again today but we’ve been out for groceries. We have someone do our driveway and front walk but he has shovelled the back patio so we can keep the bird bath full.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1478
photos
132
followers
160
following
259% complete
940
941
942
943
944
945
946
947
943
944
429
93
945
946
430
947
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st December 2025 2:29pm
Tags
snow
,
ron
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, looks like you got a lot of snow.
December 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Brilliant…keep warm. Handy to have a Ron!
December 1st, 2025
