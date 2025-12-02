Previous
More snow last night. by illinilass
Photo 948

More snow last night.

6:40 AM. Probably 12” since Saturday.
17° F. -7° C.
Not too much outdoor activity today!
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
259% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely winter scene.
December 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
A beautiful winter landscape.
December 2nd, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Oh oh
December 2nd, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
I certainly wouldn't be venturing outside at -7C. We think it's cold at 10C.
December 2nd, 2025  
narayani ace
It looks so lovely
December 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful winter's scene , but oh so cold and bleak .. looks as if you may be in for even more - stay warm ! ❄️❄️❄️
December 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact