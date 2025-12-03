Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 949
Playing with Snapseed
Put up our tree yesterday, but haven’t decorated it yet. It’s in our sunroom instead of lounge….i have my card table set up where the tree goes… still working on puzzle I started mid November!
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1481
photos
132
followers
160
following
260% complete
View this month »
942
943
944
945
946
947
948
949
Latest from all albums
93
945
946
430
947
948
431
949
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
3rd December 2025 3:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
snapseed
Pat
Lovely Christmas gorgeousness!
My tree went up on 1st December.
December 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
My tree went up on 1st December.