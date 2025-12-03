Previous
Playing with Snapseed by illinilass
Playing with Snapseed

Put up our tree yesterday, but haven’t decorated it yet. It’s in our sunroom instead of lounge….i have my card table set up where the tree goes… still working on puzzle I started mid November!
Dorothy

@illinilass
Pat
Lovely Christmas gorgeousness!
My tree went up on 1st December.
December 3rd, 2025  
