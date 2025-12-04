Previous
Cold Moon by illinilass
Photo 950

Cold Moon

Aptly named, 12°F, -11C when I went out tonight to get the post. No wind so wasn’t bad. It was 4° this morning and sunny all day. 4:32 PM.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
260% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That is so beautiful ❤️
December 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact