Frosty fish by illinilass
Photo 953

Frosty fish

From a few days ago. The fish are glass, snow on the window. The screens are on the inside of windows.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Babs ace
Looks lovely on black.
December 8th, 2025  
Omabluebird
Lovely.
Lovely.
December 8th, 2025  
