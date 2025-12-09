Sign up
Previous
Photo 955
Jackie’s tree
Made by her brother.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
2
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
jackie
,
2025
Diana
ace
Very unusual but also beautifully made. I love the Father Christmas on the left.
December 10th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo I absolutely love the simplicity of this design. Clever brother!
Lovely display against the glass door. Really awesomeness…
December 10th, 2025
